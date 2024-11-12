'I'm sorry': David Duchovny apologizes to his 'X-Files' co-star Gillian Anderson on his podcast

On his Fail Better podcast, David Duchovny buried the hatchet with Gillian Anderson over his relationship with her during their days on The X-Files.

The pair, who remain friends, weren't so during the shooting of the Fox phenomenon, and for that, Duchovny apologized.

"The part of this conversation that is the trickiest part for me is where I guess I would talk about, like, my failure of friendship or my failure of companionship or just co-starring," Duchovny said.

"There was a long time, working on the show, where we were just not even dealing with one another off camera," David said, adding for the most part the audience had no idea.

"There was a lot of tension, which didn't matter, apparently, for the work because we're both f****** crazy, I guess, that we could just go out there and do what we needed to do.”

Anderson agreed, "It's crazy that we were able to present on camera the various feelings and emotions and attraction and all that kind of stuff, but then not speak to each other for weeks at a time."

Duchovny added they "missed a chance" at a friendship earlier on. "We missed a chance ... because you're the only person that knows what I was going through and I'm the only person that knows what you're going through, and we didn't make use of that."

He concludes, "It's nice for me to be able to say 'I'm sorry' or 'I regret' or 'I could have done better.' Because once that's out, all that's left is gratitude and that's the best place to be."

