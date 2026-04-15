Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood and more cast in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'

The official cast list for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.' (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The cast for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has been revealed.

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have officially announced that a few of the original Lord of the Rings cast members are set to reprise their celebrated performances in director Andy Serkis' upcoming film.

Ian McKellen will return as the wizard Gandalf the Grey, Elijah Wood will once again play the hobbit Frodo Baggins, Lee Pace will reprise his part as Thrandruil and Serkis will, of course, perform the role of Gollum and his alter ego, Sméagol.

Joining The Lord of the Rings universe this time around are Jamie Dornan as Strider, the chief of the Northern Dúnedain Rangers, and Leo Woodall, who will play another of the Dúnedain, Halvard. Strider leads the hunt across Middle-earth for Gollum while Halvard accompanies him on the dangerous mission.

Also confirmed to join the film's cast is Kate Winslet. As the film's story delves into Gollum's past, it will explore a time when he was a young Stoorish boy named Sméagol. Winslet will portray one of the key players in the settlement of Stoors — the matriarch Marigol.

In a press release, Serkis said, "Across two trilogies, a mark of a Middle-earth film, has always been the formidable array of talent brought to bear in every role. The Hunt for Gollum continues in that tradition, and I am delighted to announce the return of two of Middle-earth's most beloved performers, alongside some exceptionally talented new additions to Tolkien's world."

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum arrives in theaters on Dec. 17, 2027.

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