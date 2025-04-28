I meant to do that! Pee-Wee Herman’s iconic red bike heading to auction

It was probably one of the coolest bikes you could get in the 80’s and it could be yours! That’s right, one of the bikes Pee-Wee Herman’s rode in Tim Burton’s 1985 film Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure is about to go up for auction and could be yours!

Per the listing it’s one of the 14 iconic red bikes used for several scenes in the film including the one where he crashes into the curb getting thrown onto the lawn then gives one of his best lines “I meant to do that.” One of the other scenes was when he uses it to swing across the lake on a vine attempting to escape security on the WB lot.

All the details on the two-day auction (May 3rd & 4th) can be found here