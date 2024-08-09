Hugh Jackman has fun with Deadpool's joke about playing Wolverine until he's 90

Marvel Studios

By Stephen Iervolino

On his Instagram, 55-year-old Hugh Jackman had a little fun with a joke at his expense in the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

In the film, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool tweaks his on-screen and real-life buddy that Disney is going to make him play Wolverine "'til you're 90."

Jackman posted a video of himself looking pretty banged up at the end of the film. The snippet, set to Madonna's "Like A Prayer," features Deadpool's whispered tease on a loop.

It freezes with a title card reading, "See you in 2058."

The Oscar-nominated actor will in fact be a nonagenarian that year.

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to break the billion-dollar mark in its third weekend in theaters.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!