How a simple web search the could make you a million dollars!

By Chris Centore

Think about how many times a day you’re searching for something online, it’s easy quick and we usually find what we need. There’s also a pretty good chance you’ll use Google for this search mostly because “that’s what we’ve always used” and again you’ll find what you’re looking for. There are other search engines and one of them (Bing) is giving away a million dollars to give it a try. Earlier this week Microsoft announced the “Ultimate Giveaway” which will reward one lucky Bing user with a million dollars and ten others with a $10,000 prize. So next time you need to know how old your favorite actor is, or what other movie did I see them in? Using Bing could just win you a million bucks!

