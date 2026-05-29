'House of the Dragon' season 3 gets final trailer

Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' season 3. (Ollie Upton/HBO)

The final trailer for House of the Dragon season 3 has arrived.

HBO has released a brand-new trailer showing off the upcoming third season of the Game of Thrones prequel series. It finds House Targaryen divided as ever, picking up where season 2 left off.

The show's returning cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Bethany Antonia, Jefferson Hall, Tom Bennett, Kurt Egyiawan and Freddie Fox.

The new trailer shows off many dragons coming to Westeros amid brutal warfare.

"My enemies have been allowed to muster their strength," Rhaenyra Targaryen (D’Arcy) says in the trailer. Later on, she says passionately, "Have you not betrayed your queen? Bring Aegon, the usurper, to me."

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood. The story is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, centering on House Targaryen.

In addition to airing on HBO linear, season 3 of the fantasy drama series will be available to stream on HBO Max.

House of the Dragon season 3 premieres on June 21.

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