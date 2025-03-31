'House of the Dragon' begins production on season 3

The third chapter of the House of the Dragon story is underway.

Production on season 3 of the Game of Thrones prequel series has started, HBO announced on Monday. The third season of the drama series will consist of eight episodes that are currently being filmed in the United Kingdom.

Along with the news of the third season beginning production, HBO announced two new cast members joining the show. Tommy Flanagan has joined as Sir Roderick Dustin, while Dan Fogler has joined in the role of Sir Torrhen Manderly.

James Norton is also new to the show for season 3. He was previously announced to be playing the role of Ormund Hightower.

The returning cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Bethany Antonia, Jefferson Hall, Tom Bennett, Kurt Egyiawan and Freddie Fox.

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood. The story is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, centering on House Targaryen.

