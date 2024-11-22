Hottest Movie Casts According to AI

"Dune" actors Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya attended the London premiere of the film on Oct. 18.

Experts at QR Code Generator have ranked the most attractive movie casts for 2024. They used AI face-mapping to determine the attractiveness level.

Film Cast Attractiveness Based on AI Golden Ratio Analysis

Dune: Part 2 Wicked Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Uglies Anyone But You Challengers Twisters Deadpool & Wolverine Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Speak No Evil

Dune: Part 2’s cast includes Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler, so it makes sense to me!

Which movie this year do you think has the most attractive cast?