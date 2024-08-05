"Homebound" David Lynch says emphysema may keep him from stepping on a set again

In a new interview with Sight & Sound magazine, acclaimed Twin Peaks director David Lynch says he has emphysema and as a result likely won't direct on set ever again.

The Independent excerpted the chat, in which the 78-year-old filmmaker said he's "homebound" as a result of the pulmonary condition.

"I've gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I'm homebound whether I like it or not," Lynch says. "And now, because of COVID, it would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold." What's more, he says, "I can only walk a short distance before [running] out of oxygen."

Lynch says he might be able to direct remotely, but added, "I wouldn’t like that so much."

The filmmaker's last project was 2017's acclaimed Twin Peaks: The Return. He has a couple of projects he's still trying to get off the ground, including the animated Snootworld and his screenplay called Antelope Don't Run No More. "Well, we don't know what the future will bring, but we remain hopeful," Lynch said.

