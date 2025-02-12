Here’s your chance to be on a game show hosted by Urkel

Plus a chance to win $10,000!

Here's your chance to be on a game show hosted by Urkel? American actor Jaleel White, who stars as Steve Urkel in the television series 'Family Matters', circa 1990. (Photo by Fotos International/Archive Photos/Getty Images) (Fotos International/Getty Images)
By Chris Centore

“Flip Side,” hosted by Jaleel White (Urkel), is a comedic that show features two teams competing to guess how different groups of people respond to various issues, based on anonymous surveys. The questions often lead to surprising and humorous answers, adding to the show’s entertainment value. During each episode, Jaleel White brings a fun and comedic energy to the show while also guiding the contestants through the questions.

As of this month “Flip Side” is seeking contestants in Atlanta, Georgia. To apply, interested. Selected contestants will have the opportunity to participate in the game and compete for a chance to win up to $10,000. All the details how to enter are here.

