Here are the most popular holiday movies

By Abby Jessen

Fandango has released a list of the top Christmas and Thanksgiving movies for 2024. I know we‘re always talking about Christmas movies, but I’d never really thought about “Thanksgiving movies” until I saw this list.

Top Thanksgiving Movies

  1. Planes, Trains, & Automobiles
  2. Knives Out
  3. Addams Family Values
  4. Grumpy Old Men
  5. The Fantastic Mr. Fox
  6. Home for the Holidays
  7. Scent of a Woman
  8. Thanksgiving
  9. Soul Food
  10. Hannah and Her Sisters

Top Christmas Movies

  1. Elf
  2. Home Alone
  3. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  4. The Grinch
  5. The Nightmare Before Christmas
  6. A Christmas Story
  7. It’s A Wonderful Life
  8. The Santa Clause
  9. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  10. Miracle on 34th Street

Let me know your favorites in the comments below!

