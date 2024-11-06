Here are the most popular holiday movies

Fandango has released a list of the top Christmas and Thanksgiving movies for 2024. I know we‘re always talking about Christmas movies, but I’d never really thought about “Thanksgiving movies” until I saw this list.
Top Thanksgiving Movies
- Planes, Trains, & Automobiles
- Knives Out
- Addams Family Values
- Grumpy Old Men
- The Fantastic Mr. Fox
- Home for the Holidays
- Scent of a Woman
- Thanksgiving
- Soul Food
- Hannah and Her Sisters
Top Christmas Movies
- Elf
- Home Alone
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- The Grinch
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- A Christmas Story
- It’s A Wonderful Life
- The Santa Clause
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- Miracle on 34th Street
Let me know your favorites in the comments below!