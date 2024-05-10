Help out moms this Mother's Day weekend!

Non-profit struggling to provide enough free diapers hopes Georgia lawmakers will help Helping Mamas hopes the Georgia Legislature will lend a hand with a proposal that would eliminate the 4% state sales tax on diapers. So far, 16 states have already done it. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

Each week on B in the Community, we interview movers and shakers in the Atlanta area. This week in honor of Mother’s Day, I had the distinct honor of talking to CEO Jamie Lackey of Helping Mamas, which is based in Norcross.

Helping Mamas helps moms who can’t afford diapers and other essential baby supplies, and it also provides period products to those who need it in the local area.

To look for a drive near you or donate, visit helpingmamas.org.

To listen to the interview with Jamie Lackey and all of our previous B in the Community episodes, you can go to b985.com/community.