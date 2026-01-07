'Heated Rivalry,' 'Stranger Things' among 2026 GLAAD Media Awards nominees

The nominees for the 37th annual GLAAD Media Awards have arrived.

The award show, which honors fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ+ community in different forms of media, honored many popular TV shows and movies with nominations.

Some of the series honored with nominations in the outstanding new TV series category include Heated Rivalry, The Hunting Wives, Pluribus, I Love LA and Overcompensating. Also nominated in the category are Boots, Chad Powers, Clean Slate, The Four Seasons, Long Story Short and Mid-Century Modern.

Meanwhile, other popular shows made it into the outstanding comedy series and outstanding drama series categories, including Abbott Elementary, Hacks, The Righteous Gemstones, The Last of Us, Severance, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets.

Other shows nominated for outstanding comedy series include Big Boys, Ghosts, Hazbin Hotel, Loot, Palm Royale, Survival of the Thickest and The Upshaws, while the remaining nominees in the outstanding drama series category are Brilliant Minds, The Buccaneers, Doctor Who, The Gilded Age, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and The Sandman.

As for the movies nominated in the outstanding film - wide theatrical release category, they are Blue Moon, Christy, Clown in a Cornfield, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, The History of Sound, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Kiss of the Spider Woman, On Swift Horses, Twinless and The Wedding Banquet.

The 37th annual GLAAD Awards will be presented on March 5.

