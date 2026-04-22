'Heartstopper Forever' coming to Netflix July 17

Heartstopper's happily ever after is coming this summer.

The movie conclusion to Nick and Charlie's love story, Heartstopper Forever, will debut on Netflix on July 17. It'll premiere 10 days after the release of series creator Alice Oseman's final volume of the Heartstopper graphic novel, which comes out on July 7.

As previously reported, Kit Connor and Joe Locke will be reprising their roles as Nick and Charlie, respectively, as well as serving as executive producers on the project.

The film will pick up after the events of season 3 as Nick prepares to leave for university and Charlie finds new independence at school. According to the description on Tudum, "the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet."

The rest of the main cast also returns for the film, including Will Gao, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell and Jenny Walser.

Last week, it was announced that the role of Nick’s mother, played in seasons 1 and 2 of the series by Olivia Colman, has been recast for the film. Anna Maxwell Martin will now be playing the part.

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