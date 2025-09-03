Has this everyday ritual been cancelled? Tad discovered he may be the last one trying to keep it alive!

Is saying "bless you" after you sneeze considered cancelled?

The other day I sneezed so loud it scared the goldfish. I waited. And waited. Nothing. Not even a pity “bless you?!” That’s when I realized… my family has completely abandoned this tradition.

I snapped. “Hellllooooo? Would it kill you people to wish me well??” I do acknowledge that there is nothing more pathetic than begging your own family for attention.

My son shrugged and said he thought it was a cough (typical). My wife reminded me she had sneezed earlier and didn’t complain. “What do you want, a trophy?” It was a whole thing.

So, I made it my mission: no sneeze left behind. I was on 24/7 sneeze patrol. If pollen was flying, I was ready. I even blessed the dog! I wasn’t sure if it was a sneeze or a burp, but hey, I wasn’t taking any chances.

Then came my big moment. On our walk home from the store, a woman at a café let out a monster sneeze. Jackpot! I turned to my kids: “Watch and learn.” I delivered the perfect “Bless you!” across the sidewalk.

She didn’t even look up. Not a nod, not a smile. Nothing.

So now I’m left wondering: am I the only one still keeping this tradition alive? Or do we just let people sneeze into the void now?