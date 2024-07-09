Hartsfield-Jackson lands on another “best” list!

Dog that vanished at Atlanta airport last month found safe Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Nate Hovee/Getty Images)

By Abby Jessen

Though Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has been a perpetual leader on the busiest airport lists, it looks like it has landed on yet another “best” list! A survey from Airhelp has ranked the best airports for on-time flights, and Atlanta’s airport made the list, coming in at 16!

AirHelp is a company that helps travelers with canceled or delayed flights, so they ranked these airports by the highest percentages of on-time flights. They also factored in customer opinion and food and shops.

Hartsfield-Jackson has previously been honored for its abundance and variety of food selection.

Here were the top 5 airports in the world based on punctuality:

1) Capetown Airport, South Africa

2) Brasilia-Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek Airport, Brazil

3) Panama City Tocumen, Panama

4) Chubu Centrair Airport, Japan

5 Oasaka Itami Airport, Japan

The only airport in the U.S. to make the top 10 was the Salt Lake City Airport in Utah that came in at #6 with an 84% on-time rate!


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!