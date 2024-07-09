Hartsfield-Jackson lands on another “best” list!

Though Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has been a perpetual leader on the busiest airport lists, it looks like it has landed on yet another “best” list! A survey from Airhelp has ranked the best airports for on-time flights, and Atlanta’s airport made the list, coming in at 16!

AirHelp is a company that helps travelers with canceled or delayed flights, so they ranked these airports by the highest percentages of on-time flights. They also factored in customer opinion and food and shops.

Hartsfield-Jackson has previously been honored for its abundance and variety of food selection.

Here were the top 5 airports in the world based on punctuality:

1) Capetown Airport, South Africa

2) Brasilia-Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek Airport, Brazil

3) Panama City Tocumen, Panama

4) Chubu Centrair Airport, Japan

5 Oasaka Itami Airport, Japan

The only airport in the U.S. to make the top 10 was the Salt Lake City Airport in Utah that came in at #6 with an 84% on-time rate!



