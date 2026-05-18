'Harry Potter' TV series to recast Ginny Weasley in season 2

The youngest Weasley sibling in HBO's Harry Potter series is getting recast.

Gracie Cochrane, the actress who portrays Ginny Weasley in the upcoming Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, will not return to play the character in season 2 of the series, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Gracie and her family released a statement regarding her decision to exit the show.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one," the statement reads. "Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds."

HBO also released a statement on Gracie's decision to leave the show.

"We support Gracie Cochrane and her family's decision not to return for the next season of HBO's Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best," HBO's statement reads.

HBO renewed its Harry Potter series for season 2 on May 6. The renewal announcement came months ahead of the debut of the show's first season.

Dominic McLaughlin leads the cast as Harry Potter. He stars alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. The show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will air on HBO and debut to HBO Max on Christmas Day 2026. Season 2 is set to begin production in fall 2026.

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