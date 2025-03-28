Hang out with the stars and get paid

There are a couple of big projects currently filming in Atlanta and they need extras!

Peacock is doing a limited series based on the Karin Slaughter Novel “The Good Daughter”. They need men and women 18 and over to portray residents. If you have a car that is not red, black or white, you could get a nice little bump in pay. Email - Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com Send at least 3 pics (include a dated photo and full body) include age, height, weight and all contact info. Make sure you use the subject line: EAST POINT WITH CAR or EAST POINT NO CAR. They are also looking for Men 25-40 to portray the brother of one of the actors. Real brothers and or cousins are encouraged to submit. This is a Director selected role. Email - Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com Send at least 3 pics (include a dated photo and full body) include age, height, weight and all contact info. Use the subject line FLIP THE COIN.

Will Ferrell and Zac Effron will also be in town for a few months beginning in April shooting a movie called “Judgement Day”. They are currently casting extras of all ages. Must be 18 and over to apply. Send current photos, your clothing sizes and all contact info to JDAYExtras@gmail.com and use the subject line NEWPROJECT

“Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother” a new movie with Mahershala Ali is looking for African American babies 5 – 6 months old that could play younger. Get all the details and apply at https://projectcasting.com/job/your-mother-starring-mahershala-ali-casting-call-for-babies.

