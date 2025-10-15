Halloween costume ideas for country music fans

Are you still looking for costume ideas for Halloween? Why not try to recreate these looks by some of your favorite artists in country music?

Alan Jackson water skiing in the “Chattahoochee” music video

Doug Douglason from Hot Country Knights

Carrie Underwood in the “Before He Cheats” music video

Blake Shelton with a mullet from the “Ol’ Red” music video

Trace Adkins wearing a black cowboy hat and ponytail

Priscilla Block wearing a safety vest

Brantley Gilbert in the “Bottoms Up” music video

Dolly Parton from the ”9 To 5″ music video

Kenny Rogers in “The Gambler”

Miranda Lambert from the “Kerosene” music video

Miranda Lambert from the “Mama’s Broken Heart” music video

Eric Church with sunglasses and a leather jacket on

Chris Stapleton’s iconic cowboy hat and beard

Garth Brooks from the cover of his album “The Chase”

Garth Brooks as “Chris Gaines”

Chris Gaines

Anyone from the cast of Hee Haw

Anyone from the cast of “The Dukes of Hazzard”

Anyone from the movie “Smokey and the Bandit”

HARDY with a baseball cap and goatee

ARTIST PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '22

Jelly Roll with his face tattoos and backwards cap

JELLY ROLL

Post Malone with his hat and face tattoos

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2

Toby Keith holding a Red Solo Cup

Lainey Wilson wearing a cowboy hat and bell-bottoms

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3

Parker McCollum wearing a cap, a t-shirt, and a gold chain

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2

Luke Combs from the “When It Rains It Pours” music video

Morgan Wallen from the “Up Down” music video

Billy Ray Cyrus and his mullet

Shania Twain from the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” music video

Shania Twain and her Canadian tuxedo from the “Any Man Of Mine” music video

Shania Twain from the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video

Reba McEntire from the “Fancy” music video

Reba McEntire from the “Take It Back” music video

Ronnie Dunn and his sunglasses

Big Machine Label Group Showcases Talent at 2024 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville

Willie Nelson and his bandana

willie

What are you dressing up as for Halloween this year? Let us know by leaving a comment below, or better yet, send us a photo of your costume by uploading it via our station’s smartphone app.