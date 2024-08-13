Grant Ellis named new 'Bachelor'

Grant Ellis is the newest Bachelor looking for love.

The day trader and former pro basketball player from New Jersey was announced as the new Bachelor on Monday night.

"As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections," a press release from ABC Entertainment read. "He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures."

Besides being passionate about his career, Ellis, who is a self-proclaimed mama's boy, also enjoys "cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights" during his spare time, per ABC.

Bachelor fans were first introduced to Ellis on Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette.

The two connected over their mutual attraction for each other and common goals, with Ellis telling Tran during an early group date that he is "on a mission" to start a family.

"I know when I have a family one day, I want to have a super close family," he told her.

"I'm ready," he added. "I'm on a mission, and that's what I want."

Tran and Ellis also had a romantic beachside horseback riding date in New Zealand, but he ultimately went home during week 6 of season 21.

Ellis will be the star of the 29th season The Bachelor. His season follows Joey Graziadei's season, where Graziadei proposed to Kelsey Anderson.

A premiere date for The Bachelor season 29 has not been announced.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.