Gordon Ramsay and Fox cook up culinary and lifestyle venture, Bite

Gordon Ramsay and Fox are taking a Bite out of the culinary marketplace.

On Friday, May 10, the celebrity chef, and the network behind his many shows including Hell's Kitchen and Master Chef, announced they're jointly starting Bite, "a new multi-tiered global food brand and entertainment platform."

Promising to dish out "fresh, fun, accessible and inventive culinary and lifestyle content, products and experiences for fans everywhere," the brand is, "designed to live at the intersection of content and commerce," according to the announcement.

Ramsay noted, "This new brand will cater to every flavor of food fan with an enticing array of original series, compelling food stories and endless digital content that audiences everywhere will eat up!"

He added, "Bite is an innovative fusion of my nearly 20-year collaboration with FOX, blending all the experiences, excitement, competition and personality we've created together under this original, singular food and lifestyle venture."

The venture's Bite Digital Network will be the home of projects including Ramsay's reality competition show Idiot Sandwich and Next Level Kitchen, "a digital companion series to [Fox's] Next Level Chef, which features the show's three mentors Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais."

The network will also feature "a slate of next-gen culinary creators and personalities" culled from former champs and others from Ramsay's TV projects, including Next Level Chef's season 3 champion Gabi Chappel.

