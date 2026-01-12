Golden Globes 2026: The winners

CBS Presents 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards (©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The 2026 Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, took place in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best picture (drama)

Hamnet

Best picture (musical or comedy)

One Battle After Another

Best picture (animated)

KPop Demon Hunters

Cinematic and box office achievement

Sinners

Best motion picture (non-English language)

The Secret Agent

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best original song

"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters, music and lyrics by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun

Best original score

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Best television series (drama)

The Pitt

Best television series (comedy)

The Studio

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Adolescence

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (comedy)

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (comedy)

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Best podcast

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

