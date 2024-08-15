Gina Rodriguez on game show 'Lucky 13': “It's about how much you know about yourself”

courtesy of ABC

By Jill Lances

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez co-hosts the new ABC trivia-based game show Lucky 13 with Shaquille O'Neal, and there's a lot she loves about being part of the show.

In addition to just being a trivia fan in general, Gina tells ABC Audio that she loves “being a part of something that brings people joy" and also gives contestants a chance at "life changing amounts of money.”
“I feel so blessed I could be a part of something that can, quite literally, within 30 minutes, change somebody's life for the better,” she shares.

While Lucky 13 contestants need to answer 13 true or false questions when they compete, it's not really important they get the answers right. Instead, the key is knowing how many of those questions they got right.

“It's not really about how much you know, it's about how much you know about yourself,” Gina says. “It's like an exercise in self-awareness meets confidence meets instinct. It's different in that way.”
Thursday’s episode features a guest appearance by one of the show’s producers, Kevin Bacon, which was a surprise for more than just the contestants.
“Oh my God, it's absolutely hilarious,” Gina says. “And me and Shaq both, like, fall to the ground. I think our reactions are quite literally in astonishment.” 

Lucky 13 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!