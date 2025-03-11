Gigi Hadid speaks out on relationship with Bradley Cooper: 'I just feel really lucky'

Gigi Hadid is opening up on her relationship with Bradley Cooper.

The model discussed meeting Cooper, their relationship and why they keep private in a new interview with Vogue published Tuesday.

"I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential," Hadid said.

"And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve … and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky's the word," she continued.

The model told the outlet that she met Cooper at a birthday party for a mutual friend's child. "You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating," she said, discussing romance as a celebrity.

"Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there's another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don't know," she continued.

Hadid told Vogue the relationship she and Cooper share is "very romantic and happy," adding that they are private together because "it's just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason."

Hadid also discussed Cooper's support of her in the interview.

"I respect him so much as a creative," Hadid said. "I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what's the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap."

