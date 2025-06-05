Gibson launches a global search for a piece of movie history

Marty McFly’s iconic red guitar from the original Back to the Future movie is missing! The iconic Cherry Red Gibson ES-345 has been missing since 1985. When producers started filming Back to the Future 2 in 1989, they started looking for the guitar so it could be used again, but according to Gibson officials, it was “nowhere to be found.” The company brought the stars of the movie back together to film a plea for the instrument’s return.

The hunt is in honor of an upcoming documentary about the missing guitar, titled “Lost to the Future.” The documentary promises to journey through long-forgotten film prop warehouses, vintage guitar shops, auction houses and shadowy back alleys. Gibson has put up a website, www.LostToTheFuture.com, and a phone number for anybody with information about the missing piece of cinema history to call or text. The film’s stars are asking for tips to be sent to 1-855-345-1955 or reported on the website.