Get on set with Nicolas Cage, Jason Bateman, or Rose Byrne and make some cash

Amazon Prime is currently filming a biopic on John Madden starring Nicolas Cage and they are currently looking for men age 22-40 with significant football experience. They will film various days from May 12th thru May 23rd. To submit, send an e-mail to extras@roselockecasting.com with the subject line “IN THE ACTION”. List all experience in the body of the e-mail and include photos of you in your football prime.

HBO is shooting a limited-series starring Jason Bateman and David Harbour and are looking for men and women over the age of 18 to go roller skating on May 15th. To submit, send an email to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject line “ROLLING WITH MY HOMIES”. Give your age, height, weight, and all contact information. Include at least 3 photos with at least 1 full body and one dated photo.

The Good Daughter is a Peacock Limited Series based on Karin Slaughter’s novel. They are currently seeking men and women to portray grizzly tough bar patrons. This is a small-town bar full of character types and the Director will be selecting these rolls. To submit send an e-mail to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject line “HOLE IN THE WALL”. Send at least 3 pics including a dated photo and full body and be sure to list your age, height, weight and all contact info.

