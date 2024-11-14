Get paid to watch your favorite holiday movies

Dream job: get paid to watch Christmas movies. File photo. (chrispecoraro/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Tad, Drex & Kara

For the 3rd year in a row CableTV.com is looking to hire a “Chief of Cheer” and will pay them handsomely to watch their favorite holiday movies. You must apply before November 30th and the winner will get $2,500, a year subscription to 8 different streaming services, a super cozy blanket to snuggle up with and more.

The best part is you get to choose the movies you want to see! You will have to keep track of each movie you watch and rank it in three categories: nostalgia, heartwarming storytelling, and holiday cheer with the end goal of picking the best holiday movie of all time and the best streaming service for watching holiday movies.

If you want to apply or get more details, click here...

