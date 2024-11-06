Georgia’s favorite tv couples

pam and jim BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 24: Actress Jenna Fischer (L) and actor John Krasinski attend the panel discussion for "The Office" during the NBC 2005 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 24, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown)

By Abby Jessen

Who is your favorite tv couple? Clash.gg looked at Google searches to determine the favorite tv couples here in Georgia, and here’s what they found:

Favorite TV Couples in Georgia

  1. Lois and Clark from Smallville
  2. Lucy and Ricky from I Love Lucy
  3. Martin and Gina from Martin
  4. Jim and Pam from The Office
  5. Damon and Elena from The Vampire Diaries
  6. Miss Piggy and Kermit from The Muppet Show
  7. Derek and Meredith from Grey’s Anatomy
  8. Luke and Lorelai from Gilmore Girls
  9. Nick and Jess from New Girl
  10. CT and Diem from The Challenge

Who’s your favorite? Comment below!

