Georgia’s favorite tv couples

Who is your favorite tv couple? Clash.gg looked at Google searches to determine the favorite tv couples here in Georgia, and here’s what they found:
Favorite TV Couples in Georgia
- Lois and Clark from Smallville
- Lucy and Ricky from I Love Lucy
- Martin and Gina from Martin
- Jim and Pam from The Office
- Damon and Elena from The Vampire Diaries
- Miss Piggy and Kermit from The Muppet Show
- Derek and Meredith from Grey’s Anatomy
- Luke and Lorelai from Gilmore Girls
- Nick and Jess from New Girl
- CT and Diem from The Challenge
