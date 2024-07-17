Georgia suburb ranked #1 in the country

Travel and Leisure has ranked the 10 best U.S. suburbs based on affordable housing, top-rated schools, and excellent job opportunities, and a suburb right here in Georgia has come out on top!

Travel and Leisure cited Johns Creek as one of Atlanta’s best and wealthiest suburbs and noted low crime rates, excellent schools, and access to many outdoor activities as factors for its high ranking.

Best Suburbs

Johns Creek, Georgia Cinco Ranch, Texas Okemos, Michigan North Bethesda, Maryland Coppell, Texas Brookline, Massachusetts Brentwood, Missouri Carmel, Indiana Short Pump, Virginia Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania



