Georgia ranks high on list of states with most good days annually

A new survey is out that says that the average American experiences 252 good days a year, but some states have more good days than that!

Talkers Research conducted the annual “Bowl Half Full” report and looked at habits, mindsets, and routines that make Americans have good days. They found that good health and nutrition play an important role along with an optimistic outlook.

States with the Most Good Days Per Year

Florida - 276 Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, and Oregon - 264

States with the Least Good Days Per Year

Connecticut, Kentucky, and Vermont - 228

You can read the full study and find more details here.