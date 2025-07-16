Georgia ranks high on list of states with most good days annually

F.D. Roosevelt State Park F.D. Roosevelt State Park (Photo: Georgia Department of Natural Resources)
By Abby Jessen

A new survey is out that says that the average American experiences 252 good days a year, but some states have more good days than that!

Talkers Research conducted the annual “Bowl Half Full” report and looked at habits, mindsets, and routines that make Americans have good days. They found that good health and nutrition play an important role along with an optimistic outlook.

States with the Most Good Days Per Year

  1. Florida - 276
  2. Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, and Oregon - 264

States with the Least Good Days Per Year

  1. Connecticut, Kentucky, and Vermont - 228

You can read the full study and find more details here.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!