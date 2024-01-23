A Georgia legend has passed away

My heart is heavy today. The winningest Uga of all time, Uga X (Que), has passed away. I remember when he was collared in 2015 while I was a student.
While I was at the Grady College of Journalism at the University of Georgia, I got to do a story on him for Grady Newsource. It is VERY much in my early days of learning broadcast, so my friends frequently make fun of me for it, but I am sharing it with you now in Que’s honor!
We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning.— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 23, 2024
Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015. Que retired following the 2022… pic.twitter.com/Rqypoopavy