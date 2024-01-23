A Georgia legend has passed away

Uga X

By Abby Jessen

My heart is heavy today. The winningest Uga of all time, Uga X (Que), has passed away. I remember when he was collared in 2015 while I was a student.

While I was at the Grady College of Journalism at the University of Georgia, I got to do a story on him for Grady Newsource. It is VERY much in my early days of learning broadcast, so my friends frequently make fun of me for it, but I am sharing it with you now in Que’s honor!



