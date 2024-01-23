A Georgia legend has passed away

My heart is heavy today. The winningest Uga of all time, Uga X (Que), has passed away. I remember when he was collared in 2015 while I was a student.

While I was at the Grady College of Journalism at the University of Georgia, I got to do a story on him for Grady Newsource. It is VERY much in my early days of learning broadcast, so my friends frequently make fun of me for it, but I am sharing it with you now in Que’s honor!

We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning.



Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015. Que retired following the 2022… pic.twitter.com/Rqypoopavy — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 23, 2024

A DAMN GOOD DAWG pic.twitter.com/ALq2nhWckV — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 23, 2024







