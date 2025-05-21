Gentlemen start your engines! It’s time for the inaugural “Wienie 500”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Visuals on April 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Oscar Mayer)
By Chris Centore

Race weekend is coming to Indianapolis and to get ready for the legendary Indianapolis 500 Oscar Meyer is holding an event that should have already happened. The inaugural “Wienie 500” will be held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday May 23. Six Wienermobiles, each representing a hot-dog style from a different U.S. region will be facing off on the track. The best part, you can watch it live as it will be streamed on the Fox Sports App and the @INDYCARonFox social media accounts Friday at 2PM.

Chris Centore

Chris Centore

Weekdays from 3-7 p.m. on B98.5

