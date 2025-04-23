Gender reveals have come a long way

It’s always going to be pink or blue, but the real question is how are you going to find out? We’ve seen a lot of unique “gender reveals” from soon to be parents over the past few years and as a baseball fan this is one of my favorites. During a recent game Cleveland Indians outfielder Steven Kwan “announced” the gender of baby number two for his teammate David Fry and his wife.

