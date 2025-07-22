Fries, films, and a full Charge: Tesla Diner powers up in LA

Fries, films, and a full Charge: Tesla Diner powers up in LA The Tesla Diner logo is seen outside the Tesla Diner and Drive-In on Santa Monica Blvd in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on July 21, 2025. Elon Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla has opened a diner on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
By Chris Centore

The diner of the future just opened in Los Angeles and will be expanding to major cities around the world. The very first Tesla Diner is now open and features It features 24/7 access, 80 supercharger stalls, 66ft movie screens, humanoid serving robots, and Cybertruck burger boxes. The atmosphere is a futuristic twist on the classic diner and looks like a great place to get a slice of pie.

