Free UGA Athletics archive pop-up coming to Marietta

Univ. of Georgia wants to archive experiences during pandemic

The University of Georgia Athletic Association is taking its archives on the road, and the traveling exhibit is coming to Marietta! “UGA Athletics In Your Town” will be free and open to the public.

The physical history of UGA exhibit will be at Switzer Library Wednesday, July 16th from 11-4. The address is 266 Roswell Street Marietta, GA 30060.

Here is the full schedule: