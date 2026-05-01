Free Things To Do In Atlanta May2-3 Free 99 events in Atlanta!

Acworth-Cobb Dragon Boat Festival

Saturday 9A-4P

Dallas Landing Park

Races are a spectator sport, and there will be various cultural activities and plenty of food on site as well. This exciting daylong celebration will support cancer patients and survivors in the community.

More Info

Tucker Day

Saturday 9A-4P

Main Street, Downtown Tucker

Parade, vendor booths, live music by local artists, an interactive Kids Zone and more.

More Info

Gwinnett Multi-Cultural Festival

Saturday 12-4P

Sugarloaf Mills

Live music and dance performances representing traditions from around the world, interactive exhibits, and opportunities to connect with County departments and community partners.

More Info

Taste of Spring Festival

Saturday 10A-4P

Olde Town Conyers

Arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment and food vendors. Children’s Business Fair of Conyers

More Info

DTL CON-Quest

Saturday 10A-6P

Lawrenceville Arts Center

Comics, cosplay, creators, games, activities, and so much more!

More Info

May-Retta Daze

Saturday 10A-7P

Sunday 11A-5P

Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square

Exhibitors and artists showcasing handmade goods including painting, pottery, woodwork, metal, glass, fabric, soap, candles and more. Various live acoustic musical performances from local artists. Festival food and a kid’s zone.

More Info

Duluth Chalk Art Festival and Duluth Derby Day

Saturday 2:30P-7:30P

Sunday 10A-5P

Town Green

More Info

Johns Creek International Festival

Saturday 12-6P

Atlanta Athletic Club

Celebration of the best traditional food, music and art!

More Info

Kennesaw Concert Series

Saturday 7P-10P

Depot Park

Free LIVE music. Bring collapsible lawn chairs or camping chairs and enjoy food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors.

More Info

Cumming City Concert Series

Saturday 8P-10P

Lou Sobh Amphitheater

BYO lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Tents are not allowed.

More Info

East Cobb Park Concert Series

Saturday 7P-10P

East Cobb Park

More Info

Caffeine and Octane Car Show

Sunday 9A-11:30A

Town Center Mall

The Nation’s largest monthly family-friendly free, all makes all models car show!

More Info

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Sunday 2p-7p

Plaza Fiesta- Chamblee

Entertainment, live mariachi music, bands, games and prizes.

More Info

Concerts By The Springs

Sunday 7P-9P

Heritage Green- Sandy Springs

Live music, food trucks, Blankets, lawn chairs (low-backed chairs preferred) and umbrellas are allowed.

More Info