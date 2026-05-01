Free Things To Do In Atlanta May2-3

Acworth-Cobb Dragon Boat Festival
Saturday 9A-4P
Dallas Landing Park
Races are a spectator sport, and there will be various cultural activities and plenty of food on site as well. This exciting daylong celebration will support cancer patients and survivors in the community.
Tucker Day
Saturday 9A-4P
Main Street, Downtown Tucker
Parade, vendor booths, live music by local artists, an interactive Kids Zone and more.
Gwinnett Multi-Cultural Festival
Saturday 12-4P
Sugarloaf Mills
Live music and dance performances representing traditions from around the world, interactive exhibits, and opportunities to connect with County departments and community partners.
Taste of Spring Festival
Saturday 10A-4P
Olde Town Conyers
Arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment and food vendors. Children’s Business Fair of Conyers
DTL CON-Quest
Saturday 10A-6P
Lawrenceville Arts Center
Comics, cosplay, creators, games, activities, and so much more!
May-Retta Daze
Saturday 10A-7P
Sunday 11A-5P
Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square
Exhibitors and artists showcasing handmade goods including painting, pottery, woodwork, metal, glass, fabric, soap, candles and more. Various live acoustic musical performances from local artists. Festival food and a kid’s zone.
Duluth Chalk Art Festival and Duluth Derby Day
Saturday 2:30P-7:30P
Sunday 10A-5P
Town Green
Johns Creek International Festival
Saturday 12-6P
Atlanta Athletic Club
Celebration of the best traditional food, music and art!
Kennesaw Concert Series
Saturday 7P-10P
Depot Park
Free LIVE music. Bring collapsible lawn chairs or camping chairs and enjoy food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors.
Cumming City Concert Series
Saturday 8P-10P
Lou Sobh Amphitheater
BYO lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Tents are not allowed.
East Cobb Park Concert Series
Saturday 7P-10P
East Cobb Park
Caffeine and Octane Car Show
Sunday 9A-11:30A
Town Center Mall
The Nation’s largest monthly family-friendly free, all makes all models car show!
Cinco de Mayo Celebration
Sunday 2p-7p
Plaza Fiesta- Chamblee
Entertainment, live mariachi music, bands, games and prizes.
Concerts By The Springs
Sunday 7P-9P
Heritage Green- Sandy Springs
Live music, food trucks, Blankets, lawn chairs (low-backed chairs preferred) and umbrellas are allowed.