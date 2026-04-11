Free Things To Do In Atlanta April 4-5, 2026

Brookhaven Farmers Market
1375 Fernwood Circle NE; Brookhaven
Saturday 9a-12n
Live music, local farmers and makers.
Spring Festival on Ponce
Olmsted Linear Park
Saturday: 10 am – 5 pmSunday: 11 am – 5 pm
Arts and crafts festival .
Suwanee Arts Festival
Suwanee Town Center
Saturday: 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday: 12:00 - 5:00PM
- Live artist demonstrations
- Entertainment on the Town Center stage
- International cuisine
Acworth Art Fest
Downtown Acworth
Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM
Sunday 10 AM to 5 PM
Kidz Zone
Live Entertainment
Festival Cuisine
Lawrenceville Boogie: Block Party on the Square
Downtown Lawrenceville Square
Saturday 3p-9p
Multi-genre performances, local vendors, a classic and custom car show
Conyers Concert Series
901 Railroad Street in Olde Town Conyers
Saturday 6p-9p
Live music and food trucks
Smryna Blanket Concert Series
Reed House Garden
Saturday 6:30p-8:30p
Enjoy free live music
Cumming City Center- Spring Concert Series
Lou Sobh Amphitheater
Saturday 7p-9p
Enjoy free live music
Caffeine and Octane
Town Center Mall
Sunday 9a-11:30a
Monthly Car Show
Sunday Showcase
Tucker Town Green
Sunday 12n-2p
Enjoy free live music
High Museum- Second Sunday FREE Admission day
High Museum of Art
Sunday 12n-5p
Free admission for all visitors and special family-friendly programming. Art making activities, performances and special exhibitions.
Must register for free ticket.
Weekend Wind Down Concert Series
Avondale Estates Town Green
Sunday 6p-8p
Enjoy free live music. Food and beverages available for purchase.