Free Things To Do In Atlanta April 4-5, 2026 Free 99 events in Atlanta!

Brookhaven Farmers Market

1375 Fernwood Circle NE; Brookhaven

Saturday 9a-12n

Live music, local farmers and makers.

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Spring Festival on Ponce

Olmsted Linear Park

Saturday: 10 am – 5 pmSunday: 11 am – 5 pm

Arts and crafts festival .

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Suwanee Arts Festival

Suwanee Town Center

Saturday: 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday: 12:00 - 5:00PM

Live artist demonstrations

Entertainment on the Town Center stage

International cuisine

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Acworth Art Fest

Downtown Acworth

Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM

Sunday 10 AM to 5 PM

Kidz Zone

Live Entertainment

Festival Cuisine

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Lawrenceville Boogie: Block Party on the Square

Downtown Lawrenceville Square

Saturday 3p-9p

Multi-genre performances, local vendors, a classic and custom car show

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Conyers Concert Series

901 Railroad Street in Olde Town Conyers

Saturday 6p-9p

Live music and food trucks

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Smryna Blanket Concert Series

Reed House Garden

Saturday 6:30p-8:30p

Enjoy free live music

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Cumming City Center- Spring Concert Series

Lou Sobh Amphitheater

Saturday 7p-9p

Enjoy free live music

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Caffeine and Octane

Town Center Mall

Sunday 9a-11:30a

Monthly Car Show

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Sunday Showcase

Tucker Town Green

Sunday 12n-2p

Enjoy free live music

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High Museum- Second Sunday FREE Admission day

High Museum of Art

Sunday 12n-5p

Free admission for all visitors and special family-friendly programming. Art making activities, performances and special exhibitions.

Must register for free ticket.

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Weekend Wind Down Concert Series

Avondale Estates Town Green

Sunday 6p-8p

Enjoy free live music. Food and beverages available for purchase.

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