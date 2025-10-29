Frankie Muniz revealed he hasn’t spoked to Hilary Duff since ‘Agent Cody Banks’

Angie Harmon, Frankie Muniz and Hilary Duff during The World Premiere of MGM's "Agent Cody Banks" - Arrivals / Party at Mann's Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Remember the movie ‘Agent Cody Banks’ with Frankie Muniz? He’s sharing why he hasn’t been in touch with his co-star, Hilary Duff, since the movie released in 2003.

According to Variety, Muniz blames Hilary’s mom for getting in the middle of their friendship. Supposedly, according to Muniz, Hilary’s mom “interfered” in the movie’s casting process.

Muniz shared, “it pissed me off” and that he regrets not keeping the friendship with Duff years later.

Want to learn more? Frankie Muniz dishes more about the dynamic on “The Joe Vulpis Podcast.”