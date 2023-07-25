Former 'Jeopardy!' champs say they're boycotting upcoming Tournament of Champions in solidarity with strikers

Ray Lalonde, a Jeopardy! winner who won more than $386,000 on the game show in 2022, says he's boycotting the show's upcoming Tournament of Champions in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America strike.

In a Jeopardy! Reddit thread, Lalonde, who described himself as a "lifelong devoted fan" of the quiz show, said, "I am and will always be grateful for the experience I had on the show and the opportunity to participate in the TOC [Tournament of Champions] is beyond a dream come true for me."

He added, "That being said, I believe that the show’s writers are a vital part of the show and they are justified in taking their job action to secure a fair contract for themselves and their fellow WGA members."

At issue, the player said, were reports the show's producers would turn to "old and/or recycled material" to make up for striking writers who are unwilling to write new questions.

He expressed, "As a supporter of the trade union movement...and a proud union member myself I have informed the show's producers that if the strike remains unresolved I will not cross a picket line to play in the tournament of champions."

Another veteran player, Dan Wohl, agreed, replying in part that although he was "ecstatic" he qualified for a Wild Card slot, he "will certainly never cross the picket line for [it]."

Other former players spotted replying in solidarity to Lalonde's post include Ben Chan, Hannah Wilson, Troy Meyer, Ben Goldstein, Cris Pannullo, Suresh Krishna and Luigi de Guzman.

When the WGA decided to strike in May, Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik walked away from the remaining shows of the year, leaving counterpart Ken Jennings to shoot the remaining, still-airing episodes of season 39.

