The football season hasn’t even really started, but we may already have the catch of the year

Over the weekend the NFL Flag Football Championships were held in Canton, OH. Teams from across the country competed in this three day event ending with the High School Girls tournament, the 14U Boys tournament. Along the way this amazing catch was captured during a game and is currently in the lead for the “catch of the year”
A catch you have to see to believe 😳— NFL (@NFL) July 19, 2025
2025 @NFLFLAG Championships on ESPN/NFLNhttps://t.co/u9u8C2UgX8 to find a league near you pic.twitter.com/x4y7uZFWpC