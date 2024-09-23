Florida named most fun state in America

Do you agree with this? A new survey from WalletHub has deemed Florida as the most fun state in the U.S. Taylor Swift does have a song called “Florida!!!”
This study looked at 26 key indicators of having a good time in a way that wouldn’t break the bank ranging from movie costs to national park accessibility to nightlife options per capita.
Most Fun States in the U.S.
- Florida
- California
- Nevada
- New York
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Texas
- Washington
- Minnesota
- Louisiana
The full ranking can be found here.