Florida named most fun state in America

By Abby Jessen

Do you agree with this? A new survey from WalletHub has deemed Florida as the most fun state in the U.S. Taylor Swift does have a song called “Florida!!!”

This study looked at 26 key indicators of having a good time in a way that wouldn’t break the bank ranging from movie costs to national park accessibility to nightlife options per capita.

Most Fun States in the U.S.

  1. Florida
  2. California
  3. Nevada
  4. New York
  5. Colorado
  6. Illinois
  7. Texas
  8. Washington
  9. Minnesota
  10. Louisiana

The full ranking can be found here.


