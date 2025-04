Find out how well you know Google searches

It’s not as easy as you might think! Check out what I found the other day and had fun trying to guess the answers!

It’s called “Google Feud” and it’s basically a version of Family Feud where you must guess the how Google will auto complete a search. Check it out here!