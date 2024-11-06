Fandango answers the "what are the most popular holiday movies" question

We’ll be neck deep into the holidays before we know it and sometimes you just want to sit back and watch your favorite holiday movie. Fortunately Fandango has given us a list of the most popular holiday films. How many have you seen?

Top Thanksgiving Movies:

Planes, Trains & Automobiles Knives Out Addams Family Values Grumpy Old Men The Fantastic Mr. Fox Home for the Holidays Scent of a Woman Soul Food Hannah and Her Sisters

Top Christmas Movies: