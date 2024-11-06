Fandango answers the "what are the most popular holiday movies" question

By Chris Centore

We’ll be neck deep into the holidays before we know it and sometimes you just want to sit back and watch your favorite holiday movie. Fortunately Fandango has given us a list of the most popular holiday films. How many have you seen?

Top Thanksgiving Movies:

  1. Planes, Trains & Automobiles
  2. Knives Out
  3. Addams Family Values
  4. Grumpy Old Men
  5. The Fantastic Mr. Fox
  6. Home for the Holidays
  7. Scent of a Woman
  8. Soul Food
  9. Hannah and Her Sisters

Top Christmas Movies:

  1. Elf
  2. Home Alone
  3. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  4. The Grinch
  5. The Nightmare Before Christmas
  6. A Christmas Story
  7. It’s a Wonderful Life
  8. The Santa Clause
  9. Miracle on 34th Street
