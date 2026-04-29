'Evita' revival starring Rachel Zegler to have Broadway run

Rachel Zegler performs "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" live on the balcony as she plays Eva Perón in 'Evita' at the London Palladium on June 30, 2025, in London, England. (Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

Don't cry for her, New York.

The recent West End revival of Evita, starring Rachel Zegler, is transferring to Broadway. This production will arrive to The Great White Way in spring 2027.

Director Jamie Loyd is at the helm of this production of the musical written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

"Performing Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's brilliant show in London was a dream come true, but being able to partner once again with Jamie to bring Evita to Broadway is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I can't wait to perform for my home, New York City," Zegler said in a press release.

Lloyd said he was "completely overwhelmed by the incredible response" to the show's London run. He teased that the Broadway production will have some differences.

"It is an honor to work with Tim and Andrew, and I’m looking forward to revisiting the production with Rachel, whose stellar performance continues to inspire me," Lloyd said. "When we started discussing a New York production, it became apparent that our Palladium staging of ‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina’ would not be possible. I am really excited to explore a new idea, made especially for Broadway.”

Webber said he's "delighted to see" the production arrive in New York.

"It is so exciting to see Tim and my work reimagined in new ways, and the show has a generational talent in Rachel Zegler. I can’t wait for American audiences to experience a production which took the West End by storm," Webber said.

Zegler won an Olivier Award for her performance as Eva Perón. The musical tells the story of Perón's life, starting with her origins, and leading up to her political career and death.

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