Everybody Loves 'Frasier': Patricia Heaton joins cast of Kelsey Grammer reboot

Emmy-winning Everybody Loves Raymond matriarch and the mom on The Middle, Patricia Heaton, has joined the cast of the second season of Paramount+'s rebooted Frasier.

According to Deadline, Heaton will play Holly, an "unpretentious" native of the city in which the show's set, Boston. The character, who tends bar at upscale eateries and events, is "openly mocking of overly-intellectual types," like Kelsey Grammer's titular Frasier.

"Holly is extraordinarily comfortable with both who and where she is in life, a quality that the always-climbing, always-reaching Frasier finds as alien as he does attractive," the trade reports.

The project is a reunion between Grammer and Heaton: They played squabbling news anchors on the short-lived Fox sitcom Back to You, which aired for 17 episodes back in 2007.

Heaton's last sitcom project was Carol's Second Act, which aired from 2019 to 2020 on CBS.

As reported, Grammer's daughter Greer will also appear in the in-production second season of Frasier, playing the daughter of Peri Gilpin's Roz.

