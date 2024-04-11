"Even a wallflower can bloom" — Penelope follows her heart in 'Bridgerton''s third season trailer

"Dearest gentle reader: We have been apart for far too long" is how Lady Whistledown coyly starts the trailer to the third season of Netflix's Bridgerton — fitting, as fans have been waiting to hear from her, too.

As reported, the third season centers on Nicola Coughlan's Penelope — Whistledown's secret alter-ego — finding love.

After hearing what he said about her last season, Penelope is trying to move on from crushing on Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton, but her quest for a suitable husband isn't easy. "It seems as if every Bridgerton was born to attract notice. For some of us, the notice is very slight," she laments.

Complicating matters, Colin has returned from his summer abroad with "a new look and a serious sense of swagger," Netflix says.

One of his brothers notices his now "sturdy" appearance in the trailer, thanks to one of likely many shirtless scenes for the character.

However, Colin is "disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder."

Eager to win back her friendship, "Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband ... But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

There's a role reversal afoot, with Penelope showcasing a glamorous green-gowned glow-up that catches the eye of the dashing Lord Debling (Sam Phillips).

"What more could you want?" she asks.

Through Lady Whistledown, Penelope expresses her conflict between the logical choice — Debling — or the emotional one, Colin: "What is the primary force that guides us along our paths? Is it our minds, or our hearts?"

Part 1 of Bridgerton's third season debuts May 16; Part 2 drops June 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.