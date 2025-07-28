ESPN ranks Uga the best live mascot in college football

The countdown to college football is on! I can’t wait to be back between the hedges in Sanford Stadium this season.
ESPN’s Ryan McGee ranked mascots across various categories including costume, mechanized, human, non-football, and live animal, and the University of Georgia’s Uga took the top spot for best live mascot. He beat out Colorado’s Ralphie, Texas’ Bevo, LSU’s Mike the Tiger, and Auburn’s War Eagle.
ESPN has ranked UGA's Uga the best live animal mascot in college football. 🐾— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) July 25, 2025
📸- Georgiafootball/IG pic.twitter.com/m1ceFqThQh
Other Categories:
- Costume Division: The Duck, Oregon
- Mechanized Division: Sooner Schooner, Oklahoma
- Human Division: The Notre Dame Leprechaun
- Non-Football Division: Friar Dom, Providence