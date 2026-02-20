Eric Dane's final interview captured in Netflix's 'Famous Last Words'

Netflix has shared a brand-new interview with the late Eric Dane.

The streaming platform has released Dane's final interview before his death, which is part of the posthumous interview series Famous Last Words.

Dane died Thursday at age 53, almost 10 months after revealing his ALS diagnosis in April 2025.

According to Netflix, Famous Last Words "gives audiences around the world the opportunity to hear from a cultural icon after they've passed away. The intimate, in-depth interviews were recorded with the understanding that they were to be kept secret and only aired posthumously."

Dane's episode was filmed last November. He was interviewed by Emmy winner Brad Falchuk.

“Eric and I were the same age when we discussed his life and legacy, so the conversation felt uniquely moving and personal,” Falchuk said in a press release. “There was no self-pity in Eric. He refused to complain. He was brave, soulful, charming, joyful, grateful, and hilarious — and when he flashed that smile, he was undeniably still a leading man. His final words at the end of the episode are truly beautiful. I will miss him.”

