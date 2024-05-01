Empty-Nest Coaches: The Secret Weapon for Parents Navigating the Empty Nest

For some parents the transition is taking a toll their sense of self

By Chris Centore

As parents our journey has so many twists, turns, and how am I going to get thru this moments. I remember coming home from the hospital with our oldest and thinking to myself “what have we done!” Almost 18 years later I’m proud to say we somehow managed to have raised not one but two incredible young men who I’m extreme proud of for who they are and who they will become. I am also blessed that they’ll still give their old man a hug!

The next step in our parenting journey happens in about three years when our youngest will head off to college when we officially become “empty nesters.” There is plenty to look forward to, but it’s also a time of uncertainty. How will we deal without our kids being part of our everyday lives, more importantly will we get along? Fortunately we’re not alone and “Empty Nest” coaching is becoming more popular. This is a great article about it, and it’s nice to know there are a lot of parents struggling with this next step.

~Chris

