Emma Stone denies calling Jimmy Kimmel a "p****" at the Oscars

Emma Stone recently addressed rumors that she was annoyed over a joke host Jimmy Kimmel made about Best Picture nominee Poor Things at the Oscars back in March

"Those were all the parts of Poor Things that we're allowed to show on TV," quipped Kimmel following the film's Best Picture nominee montage.

The camera then panned over to Stone, who leaned towards her husband, Dave McCary, and commented something. Some people thought it looked like she was calling Kimmel a p****.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, April 24, however, the 35-year-old actress denied the rumor.

"No! I didn't call him a p****," she shared. "What did I say? I didn't call him a p****. I wasn't upset with him at all. I'll have to look that up. I’m near-unoffendable."

Stone managed to get the last laugh by winning her second Best Actress Oscar.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.